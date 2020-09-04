Business News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Pre-Harvest to create platform for smallholder farmers

Executive Director, Agrihouse Foundation Ghana, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa

The tenth edition of the Annual Pre-Harvest Conference and Exhibition is set to hold between 7th – 8th October, 2020, in Tamale, with the theme; “Covid-19 And Beyond: Solutions for Agricultural Transformation”.



Pre-harvest Annual Conference and Exhibitions operates from a facilitative dimension through which it creates the platform on which smallholder farmers are linked to markets, finance, inputs, equipment, and information through larger commercial farmers and traders who have the capacity and incentives to invest in smallholder production.



“The aim is to build the capacity of smallholder farmers through these linkages and increase the efficiency of their farm businesses through strategic knowledge impartation designed to achieve improved production and post-harvest handling best practices,” Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Executive Director, Agrihouse Foundation Ghana, said at the launch of the 10th Pre-Harvest Conference and Exhibition.



In 2019, the platform played host to no less than 3,000 participants comprising of smallholder farmers, traders, commodity brokers, input companies, machinery and equipment providers, transporters, financial institutions, ICT companies, Innovators, Poultry and Livestock companies and individual poultry and livestock farmers, packaging and processing companies, development practitioners and government agencies, amongst others.



She assured participant that, despite the challenges of the current Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s Pre-Harvest event will not come short in playing its role in facilitating farmers and agro-processors to access opportunities to expand their growth potentials and build new partnerships.



Speaking on behalf of the Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Director, Policy, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate, Angela Dannson said, “this year’s Preharvest Conference and Exhibition provides us with an opportunity once again for actors in the agriculture sector to meet and exploit business opportunities and establish new business deals.”



“We know the private sector is gearing up to take advantage of the many business opportunities that the flagship programmes provide, especially with the recent efforts to make agricultural financing to the agricultural sector more affordable,” she added.

