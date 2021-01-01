Business News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Poultry farmers blame hikes in prices of chicken on high cost of feed

Poultry farmers in the Ashanti region are blaming the current increases in prices of eggs and fowls on the hikes of poultry feeds and other inputs on the international market.



Dr. Boris Baidu, Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Poultry Farmers Association told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, increases in poultry feeds such as shells, wheat, soya, maize, and others on the world market, coupled with hikes in petroleum prices, are the main causes of the increase of local poultry products.



Prices of crates of eggs at the farm gate are currently selling at GHC22, GHc 24, and GHc 26 depending on the size of the eggs.



Fowls are also selling between GH? 35 and GH?45 at the farm



Crates of egg were selling between GH?18 and GH?20 before the



However, the sharp increases in these products during the Christmas and new-year festivities had caused many people to complain.

