Business News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Post-pandemic: Adopt new technologies to stay relevant, profitable – Businesses told

Organizations must equip themselves & develop their workforce to take advantage of the 'new normal'

Businesses have been admonished to adopt new technologies in order to stay relevant and profitable in the midst of the raging coronavirus pandemic.



This is according to the Human Capital Leader for Deloitte Africa, Maharaj Pam.



Speaking during a webinar organised by Deloitte Ghana to discuss, 'the future of work' in a post-pandemic era, Pam pointed out some dimension’s leaders of organizations can adopt.



“The three dimensions are work, workforce and workplace, and they are interconnected and accompanied by the respective questions: What work can be automated? Who can do the work? and where is the work done?” she told participants.



Maharaj Pam added there’s been a surge in stock for web-based platforms and solutions to improve the efficiency of work. She said businesses through these mediums such as Upwork and Freelancer are able to connect with others for solution-based services.



“In what has become known as the gig economy, is evidence of the rise of a new free-market system in which temporary positions are common and organizations hire independent workers for short-term commitments. The gig economy gives individuals the chance to generate revenue using their talents and skills without relying on full-time employment,” Pam explained.



Ms. Pam advised businesses and firms to make substantial investments and efforts to improve the future of their respective work through the setting up of enterprise markets.



Human Capital Leader for Deloitte West Africa, Joseph Olofinsola on his part urged organizations to equip themselves and develop their workforce to take advantage of the new normal.



Some others who shared impactful insights on the theme were, Anita Wiafe-Asinor, (CEO, OML Africa), Irene Asare (Founder, CalvinClay People Development) and Amma Benneh-Amponsah, (Head of HR, MTN Ghana).