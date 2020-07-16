Business News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Post coronavirus: Anchor Ghana's recovery on agriculture - PFAG urges govt

The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) is proposing for the reliance of agriculture as the tool for reviving Ghana’s economy post-COVID-19 pandemic.



According to a statement issued by the association and copied to GhanaWeb, investment in agriculture offers the surest way to revive the economy as majority of Ghanaians draw their livelihood from the sectors.



“Since the onset of the COVID-19, Ghana has not only been in a health crisis but also food security challenges. Smallholder farmers are facing increased difficulty in accessing credits, markets, agricultural machinery and inputs among others due to the restrictions and disruptions as a result of the COVID preventive measures. This situation might lead us to a food and nutrition crisis if immediate remedial actions are not taken to avert them,” parts of the statement read.



The Association, therefore, said the mid-year budget review offers the nation a good opportunity to scale up its budgetary allocation to at least the 10% enshrined in the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP).



PFAG, SEND Ghana have however outlined some key areas within the agriculture sector that require government's intervention as the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta presents the mid-year budget review next week.



