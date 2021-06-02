Post Coronavirus: Airlines on a strong recovery path as demand rises

Business News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: aviationghana.com

The aviation sector is showing strong signs of recovery from the pandemic-induced near collapse of the industry last year.



Having introduced limited flights after the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport for scheduled passenger flights, the rollout of a vaccination campaign by government has instilled confidence in the general travelling public and stimulated demand.



Some airlines, such as Air Cote D’ Ivoire, on Tuesday, June 1, announced more travelling options within West and Central Africa.



The increase in service follows improved demand after over a year of COVID-19 pandemic-induced temporary suspension of scheduled flights and subsequent restart with limited flights.



The Abidjan-Accra-Libreville service is operated on Wednesdays and Sundays.



Micheline Yahot, Country Manager of the airline told AviationGhana that the increase in frequency is as a result of a gradual increase in passenger throughput since vaccines were rolled out in major economies in the sub-region.



"We are always looking to offer more connections to our passengers. Starting June 1, we will be operating daily flights out of Accra."