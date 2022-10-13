Port of Tema receive military students from Zambia

Business News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: Eye On Port

15 students from the Zambian Defence Services Command and Staff College visited the Port of Tema as part of a study tour to familiarize themselves with the socio-political, economic, and military institutions of Ghana.



These included students from Zambia, Rwanda, Namibia, Botswana, Tanzania, Kenya, and Sri Lanka.



They were received at the Security Department of GPHA where they were briefed on the investments made to shore up the security of the port and its environs.

The delegation was briefed on operations within the security setup of the Port especially the ultra-modern 24/7 surveillance systems deployed within the port area.



Deputy Security Manager at Port of Tema, Samuel Adjetey indicated that initiatives embarked on by GPHA have yielded many results.



He said the Authority, in collaboration with its partners, has taken several initiatives to forestall the incidence of stowaways, terrorism, and pilfering, among other crimes and misdemeanors within the port area.



Team Lead, Col. Nelson Mwamba revealed that one particular interest of his outfit was to establish the synergy that exists between national security and the port’s security.



Directing Staff at the Staff College, Col. Esther Mulando said she was impressed with what she learned.



She said the Authority’s efforts in security give an assuring indication to stakeholders within the African Continent that “rigorous measures have been in place to curb stowaway, smuggling and piracy.”