Port of Takoradi receives biggest bulk ship

Business News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: GNA

The Port of Takoradi has received the biggest Bulk ship ever to call at the Port since 1928.



The ship, MV Baby Hercules, bauxite career has a Length Over All (LOA) of 240 meters and an expected departure draught of 14.71 meters at its -16 meters Chart Datum (-16 CD) and it is the biggest ever to call at the Port of Takoradi since its construction in 1928.



The achievement came on the back of the newly installed conveyer system and automated ship loaders with 2500 metric tons loading capacity.



“MV BABY HERCULES is set to load a record tonnage of 106, 530 metric tons of Bauxite in just five (5) days, barring any inclement weather at the Port of Takoradi”.



Prior to the installation of the automated conveyer system and ship loaders at the Dry Bulk Terminal, the vessel, which is sailing under the flag of Panama, would have taken between 12 and 15 days to complete the loading of 106, 530 tons but now it would use between seven and10 days.



The Director of Port for Takoradi, Mr Peter Amoo-Bediako, described MV BABY HERCULES’ call at Takoradi Port as a timely accomplishment that would send positive signals to the global maritime industry about the enhanced status of the newly expanded Takoradi Port.



He said with the expansion drive at the Port Takoradi, had repositioned itself on the global maritime market as a deeper drafted Port which guaranteed ships faster turnaround times, adding, “The management of GPHA in general is glad to see that the massive expansion drive we embarked on”.



He said the Port of Takoradi was bearing good fruits and attracting larger vessels from the Capesize vessel-family.



Mr Amoo-Bediako further assured customers doing business at Takoradi Port that Management was committed to providing them with efficient services that would guarantee them value for money in their businesses.



He stated that “the logistics chain will continuously be monitored to facilitate the provision of efficient and quality service delivery that will guarantee our customers value for money in their business through the Port.”



Captain Emmanuel Insaidoo, the Chief Pilot at Takoradi Port, who piloted the vessel from anchorage to berth, said, he was excited to see the long-anticipated class of ships which had been the dream of the Takoradi Port and GPHA beginning to take berth at the port.