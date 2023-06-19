Port of Takoradi gets New Director

Business News of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: Eye on Port

Mr. Peter Amo Bediako, a staff at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has taken over the reins of the Port of Takoradi as its Director. His appointment comes on the back of the retirement of Captain Ebenezer Kojo Afadzi who has been the Director of Port since 2015.



At a colourful ceremony on Friday June 9, an official pull-out and handing over ceremony was held to officially bade him farewell from the Authority.



Captain Afadzi joined GPHA in 1999 and rose through the ranks to become Director of Port in 2015.



In his address, he enumerated some of the great feats he chalked while at the helm as Director of Port.



“When I took over I was handed over 830 staff, as I speak, our staff strength is 1070. Cargo throughput for the year 2014 was 2.2 million metric tons. And the end of the first quarter of this year, the cargo throughput for only these three months was 1,752,033 metric tons,” Capt. Afadzi stated.



The new Director of Port on his part pledged to continue the good works of his predecessor. “We at GPHA, Takoradi Port want to assure you that we will continue with your good works and expand the frontiers of the port by continuing with the hardworking values of commitment to hard work and truth you have instilled in us.”



He implored the entire staff of GPHA to pitch in and display their professionalism for the growth of the port.



Peter Amo Bediako joined GPHA in April 2002 and rose through the ranks and amongst others, became the Marketing and Public Affairs Manager and the Human Resource Manager before his elevation to the position of Director of Port.



The Director of the Port of Tema, Sandra Opoku, who deputized for the Director- General of GPHA Michael Luguje extolled the hard work and diligence with which the outgone Director of Port undertook his duties.



