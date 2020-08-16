Business News of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Source: GNA

Port Authority ready to support infrastructural investments

Sandra Opoku, Director of Tema Port

Authorities of Tema Port say they are ready to support any logistical and infrastructural platforms geared towards improving export and import of goods.



Mrs Sandra Opoku, Director of Port, Tema, giving the assurance said “we are happy to support any logistic and infrastructure platform that would aid in trade facilitation from the ship side right into the hinterlands”.



Mrs Opoku said this on Saturday during the commissioning of a GHS10 million weighbridge and Truck Park constructed by the Q & Q Services a subsidiary of Kingdom Exim Group of Companies and the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.



She disclosed that the Tema Port in 2019 handled over 17 million metric tonnes of cargo, an indication that such facilities would serve a good purpose in the maritime business as it would complement the one in the port and the those belonging to the Ghana Highway Authority.



She noted that there was the need to ensure that trucks were properly weighed before and after they loaded to prevent early deterioration of roads in the country, saying “we will support them and the TMA to ensure that cargoes meant for the port and leaving the port will have the requisite weight so that our roads are not damaged”.



She said “when you are leaving Tema to Accra, you will notice that the road from Tema is more damaged than the one from Accra it is because of the load, so we are happy to support such a venture”.



Mr Daniel Titus Glover, a Deputy Minister of Transport, said the project came at an opportune time when the country was struggling to ensure that its roads were safer.



Mr Titus Glover urged the TMA and the Port authorities to ensure that every truck that loaded from the Tema Port passed through the weigh bridge.



Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, Minister of Work and Housing, the guest speaker, commended the company for investing into the various sectors of the economy, saying government would always remember the company's social interventions as it showed humanity over corporate profit.



Mr Atta Akyea urged them to consider venturing into the provision of affordable housing to help bridge the deficit in the housing in Ghana.



The facility is situated near the harbour roundabout and close to the Port and other major terminals, had an in-house weigh bridge, security, CCTV camera, drivers sitting area, hygienic washrooms as well as drinking water for drivers.

