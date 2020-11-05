Business News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Police hints on helping us meet NAM1 - PRO of Aggrieved MenzGold customers

Embattled MenzGold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah

The East Legon police has assured disgruntled MenzGold customers of finding strategic means of letting them meet the embattled CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1.



This was made known by the Spokesperson of the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of MenzGold, Francis Owusu in an interview with GhanaWeb.



His comment comes after some members stormed the office of NAM1 over the weekend to demand their locked-up funds.



According to Francis Owusu, “The police who came here to protect lives and properties made us understand that they can break a deal for us by having a meeting with NAM1… The East Legon police officer over there gave us the assurance that he was going to get in touch with Nam1 for us to meet so we are hoping that by today or tomorrow, he can give us a date for the meeting," he mentioned.



The chairman of the union, according to the spokesperson, was arrested together with two others but were later in the day released.



“When our chairman went to the Police on Monday in an attempt to find out from the police officer in charge when that meeting is coming on, they arrested the chairman and the two others who accompanied him…”

