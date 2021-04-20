Pokuase power substation to be completed 2021 – GRIDCo

Business News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The Ghana Grid Company has given the assurances that it will complete works on the Pokuase power substation by July 2021.



The company said the outbreak of the COVID-19 had affected the study progress of work on the 580 Megawatt power station.



Private contractors working on the site initially pegged completion at May this year but due to the latest development residents within Pokuase and its environs will have to wait for two additional months.



The facility which is under the auspices of the Ghana-US millennium challenge Compact is expected to address the need for system upgrade which is accounting for intermittent power cuts in some parts of Accra and Kumasi.



The technical contractor to the project, William Amuna explained this to officials of the Ministry of Energy when they toured the site today, Tuesday, 20 April 2021.