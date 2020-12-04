Business News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Business 24

Pokuase BSP project nears completion, Kasoa project picks

The two BSPs will have a combined capacity of close to 1,015 megavolt amperes or megawatts

Works on the construction of two bulk power supply points at Pokuase and Kasoa by the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) are progressing steadily with the former set to be handed over to government by May 2021.



The two BSPs, with a combined capacity of close to 1,015 megavolt amperes or megawatts, will serve an estimated 600,000 consumers within the project catchment areas—both households and businesses with constant supply of power for enhanced economic activities.



This is expected to lead to significant improvement in business activities for both small and large enterprises within those enclaves especially at a time that the coronavirus pandemic has boosted demand for power post-COVID-19.



A visit to the 580-megawatt Pokuase BSP showed only a 13 percent of works left to completion with key civil works and installations already in place.



The switchgear room for the ECG, the control building for GRIDCo, and equipment installations had been completed except for the laying of cables which is expected to be completed in a few months.



“What excites us at MiDA is the fact that we are getting closer to the finish line for Ghanaians to start benefiting from this project.



MiDA is devoted to ensuring that the project objectives are achieved; we are on course with our mandate to facilitate its timely completion,” Project Manager Patrick Oppong of MiDAstated.



At the 435kva Kasoa BSP, which is a gas-insulated switchgear, civil works were ongoing with over 37percent of work done although the project has been tipped to be completed on schedule.



Key efforts have been made in the areas of procurement, manufacturing and delivery of equipment for the project.



The project will ensure that power consumers within Kasoa and its adjourning towns of Senya Beraku, Bawjiase, Tuba etc. get access to reliable power supply.



“This project will support government’s developmental projects within the area and increase growth and expansion in industrial and socio-economic activities in Kasoa and its environs,” Project Manager Mawunyo Rockson told journalists.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.