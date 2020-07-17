Business News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Planting for Food and Jobs: We are grateful to government – Poultry farmers

The Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association (GAPFA) has commended the government of Ghana for introducing its flagship programme, ‘Planting for Foods and Jobs’ which has ultimately benefited both crop and poultry farmers.



In an exclusive interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, the President of the Association, Michael Nyarko Ampem, revealed that the programme had increased the quantity of maize while reducing the price of the cereal grains for the benefit of everyone.



He commented, “One of the good things Government has done for us is planting for foods and jobs. Planting for foods and jobs has increased the quantity of maize in the country. Before the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’, 5kg of maize was GH?85.00 but now it is GH?60.00. We are now operating at the right price that farmers and buyers need to operate.



If demand becomes more than supply, the prices shoot up but when the demand is low the price lessens. Now we are operating at an optimum level. So it benefits both crop farmers and poultry farmers”.



Planting for Food and Jobs is a flagship agricultural Campaign of the Government, with five (5) implementation modules, namely, Food Crops (PFJ),Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD),Greenhouse Technology Villages (3 Villages),Rearing for Food and Jobs ( RFJ) and Agricultural Mechanization Services (AMSECs).



This programme which was launched by President Akufo-Addo on April 19, 2017 aims to promote food security and immediate availability of selected food crops on the market as well as provide jobs for the populace.

