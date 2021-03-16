Business News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Planting for Food and Jobs: 1.7 million farmers got subsidised fertilisers – Government

Caretaker Finance Minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu

A total of 1,736,510 farmers benefited from subsidised fertilisers and improved seeds under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme in 2020.



This was disclosed by caretaker Finance Minister Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu when he delivered the 2021 budget on Friday, 12 March, to Parliament.



He said, “in order to mitigate the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on food production, the Ministry enhanced farmers’ access to production inputs and increased the planned beneficiary target of 1.2 million to 1.4 million.”



On agricultural mechanisation, irrigation and water management, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs said the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA) continued with the construction of various irrigation projects which are at various stages of completion: Tamne Phases I&II — 90 percent and 50 percent, respectively; Mprumem Phase II — 95 percent, rehabilitation, modernisation, and expansion of existing schemes at Tono — 95 percent, Kpong Irrigation Schemes — 61 percent and Kpong Left Bank Irrigation Project — 72 percent.



In 2021, the Ministry will complete the construction of Tamne Phases I & II, Mprumem Phase II and resettle displaced persons in the reservoir area.



Concerning the repetitive invasion of Fall Armyworms, the Suame MP said “as part of efforts to reduce the Fall Army Worm (FAW) infestation to the barest minimum, 89,060 liters and 11,630 kg strategic stocks of insecticides were procured and sprayed on all affected land areas”.



“A total of 261,147 hectares was sprayed and the loss of about 652,867mt of maize valued at GH¢783,440,400.00 was prevented”, he said.



He noted that in 2021, the Ministry will procure 97,000 litres and 14,000 kg of insecticides for control of Fall Army Worm.



In the cocoa sector, the lawmaker noted that the producer price for the 2020/2021 crop year was increased by 28 percent from GH¢8,240 per tonne to GH¢10,560 per tonne (GH¢600/bag), adding that COCOBOD’s crop review for 2020/2021 year projected a production figure of 896,000 tonnes.



“By the end of February 2021, cocoa taken-over stood at 771,461.06 tonnes, which puts the country on course to achieve its target”, he noted.



Under the Rearing for Food and Jobs Programme, the Majority Leader said “the Ministry procured 531,100 improved breeds of small ruminants, pigs and poultry for distribution to farmers”.