Planned maintenance on network lines to commence today – ECG

Business News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it will today, April 6 commence maintenance works on its network lines in some parts of the Greater Accra region.



According to a notice served by the power distribution company, the exercise is aimed at improving its service delivery following some intermittent power outages in the country.



The planned maintenance exercise is expected to begin from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm the same day.



“The areas that will be affected are Tabora, Racecourse, Bankyease, Yellow house. Ofankor Seven Great, Kissehman, Ashalley Botwe, Little Roses and Achimota Golf Park,” ECG said.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Grid Company Limited has earlier said some parts of Accra and Winneba will experience power outages as a result of technical challenges on transmission lines and network substations.



Chief Executive of the GRIDCo, Jonathan Amoako-Baah told journalists on Thursday, April 1, 2021 that some expansion works ought to be undertaken in order to upgrade some faulty transmission lines.



See the notice below:



