Business News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Pilot challenges won’t deter us from CRM implementation - Agyeman Duah

Chief Executive of NPA, Alhassan Tampuli

Chairman of the Pilot Implementation Committee of the Cylinder Recirculation Model, Kweku Agyeman Duah, says the decision to switch from the current model of gas purchase to a door to door model, otherwise known as the CRM, will succeed despite the challenges so far encountered.



Speaking at the launch of a pilot program in Yendi in the Northern Regional, Mr Agyeman Duah, who is also the chief Executive of the AOMC, said one of the reasons for the pilot is to help address difficulties that may arise and since the exercise, problems encountered are being addressed.



“We do a pilot to help guide us identify programs and fix them, as we go along,” he said.



Chief Executive of NPA Alhassan Tampuli, said the choice of Yendi is strategic because it is “the gateway to the eastern corridor” and provide access to major towns and villages in the region



Chief Executive of Yendi Municipal Assembly, Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussif, dispel claims that the program will disrupt the business activities of those in the sale of firewood.



He said the policy has been designed to help these persons take part in it, which means, they will have to not only become dealers but improve their own health, since they won’t have to sit by the logs and smoke them.



This is the third pilot program so far initiated by the NPA.

