Business News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: Eye on Port

Physical consultations with stakeholders for keta port project resumes

Project Engineer of GPHA, Komla Ofori introducing consultants to Keta Port stakeholders

The first batch of the consultants conducting feasibility studies for the construction of the Port of Keta have arrived in Ghana and commenced physical stakeholder engagements with the Keta community.



On October 14, 2020, the advanced group of consultants belonging to the Sellhorn team, consultants for the feasibility studies, were accompanied by the Director of Keta Port and other GPHA officials including the Project Engineer, Kobla Ofori to be introduced to the Keta community to officially resume physical stakeholder engagements.



Amid the Covid-19, the consultants for the feasibility studies had been virtually communicating with stakeholders for the necessary information and data.



However, due to the scope of work required, it was very important for them to be active on the grounds to do their research and analysis.



Thus, their arrival following the reopening of the airport to human traffic.



Speaking at the first stakeholder engagement with the Keta Community, representatives of the traditional leadership of Keta expressed pleasure at the interest shown in Keta for the port and called for speedy execution of all processes.



Municipal Chief Executive of Keta, Godwin Effah Edudzi, promised of a good collaboration from his outfit towards all interactions with the consultants.

“We will keep working with you hand in hand, henceforth. We won’t do anything in isolation,” he assured.



Dr. Joachim Soergel, a representative of the Sellhorn team revealed that having previously done works on the Tema and Takoradi Port expansion projects, they are conversant with the Ghanaian terrain in port infrastructure development and will deliver well on their task.



Director of the Port of Keta, Dr. Alexander Adusei, explained the significance of the gradual planning and developmental processes of the port project.



“The planning is the most important part to ensure all the pieces fit together to ensure that once you start putting bricks and mortar together, you know that you are a solid platform,” he said.



He expressed continued commitment to fulfilling the desires of the Keta people regarding the port project.



He revealed that there would be the establishment of GPHA communication centers within the Keta area for easy access to information by constituents of the community.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.