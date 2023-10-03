Photos from #OccupyBoG protest

Business News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minority in Parliament and other Ghanaians who share same sentiments have conveyed at the Obra Spot in Accra to demonstrate and demand the removal of the Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, and his two deputies.



The protest, dubbed OccupyBoG aims at lashing out at the leadership of BoG over the GH¢60 billion financial loss incurred by the central bank in the 2022 fiscal year, as well as, the printing of some monies to finance government expenses.



The group basically are accusing the BoG Governor, Dr Ernest Addison and his two deputies of mismanaging the finances of the central bank.



Photos captured by GhanaWeb lens show the demonstrators clad in red and black gearing up to march to the Bank of Ghana.



Others were holding banners with the theme: "Mo ngyae sikadie no na yeebr3."



To wit, stop the looting, we are suffering.



Watch the photos below;



















Click photos for more



SA