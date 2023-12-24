Photo of a young Paa Kwesi Nduom pops up

Business News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

When it comes to Ghana’s political and business landscape, the name Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom resonates with many.



Despite his long absence from politics amid health and legal battles over the collapse of his banks and SDIs for several years, Dr Nduom, who owned a chain of businesses cannot be overlooked in the shaping of the Ghanaian economy during a lengthy period.



Through these banks and SDIs, he offered many jobs and provided lending support to businesses until the financial sector regulator [Bank of Ghana] cited some irregularities and collapsed the financial institutions.



However, in the last 24 hours, state-owned Daily Graphic via the X platform shared a hearty image of a young Dr Nduom. In the image, he cuts a rather excited figure with an afro while donning a suit.



Although the exact time frame for when the picture was taken is unknown, it is easy to notice his signature smile which many have been accustomed to.



