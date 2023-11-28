Phoenix Homes Limited wins coveted awards at Ghana Property Awards 2023

Business News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: Phoenix Homes Limited

Phoenix Homes Limited, a leading real estate developer in Ghana, has been recognized for its exceptional contributions to the industry at the prestigious Ghana Property Awards 2023.



The company bagged the coveted awards for Discovery of the Year - New Developer 2023 - Eco-Friendly, cementing its position as a pioneer in Ghana's real estate landscape.



The Ghana Property Awards, held annually, celebrates excellence and innovation in the Ghanaian property market. This year's event, themed "Housing Policy, Regulation & Evaluation Impact on Delivery," recognized Phoenix Homes Limited for its commitment to sustainability, eco-friendly design, and customer satisfaction.



The Discovery of the Year - New Developer 2023 - Eco-Friendly award recognizes a new developer who has made a significant impact on the industry. Phoenix Homes Limited was lauded for its fresh approach to real estate development, combining modern designs with eco-friendly practices.



The company's dedication to creating sustainable communities has resonated with homebuyers, making it a rising star in the Ghanaian real estate market.



As a new developer who has demonstrated exceptional growth and innovation in a short period. Phoenix Homes Limited, despite being a relatively new entrant in the market, has established itself as a force to be reckoned with. The company's rapid expansion and commitment to quality have earned it the trust of investors and homeowners alike.



As a developer who has made significant contributions to sustainable development practices. Phoenix Homes Limited has integrated eco-friendly principles into its core operations, from using sustainable construction materials to implementing energy-efficient designs.



The company's commitment to environmental responsibility has set a benchmark for the Ghanaian real estate industry.



The award is a testament to Phoenix Homes Limited's dedication to excellence and its unwavering commitment to creating sustainable and vibrant communities in Ghana. The company's success is an inspiration to aspiring developers and a beacon of hope for homebuyers seeking eco-conscious and high-quality housing solutions.



www.phoenixhomesgh.com







