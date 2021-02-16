Business News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Peugeot Ghana

Peugeot to open car assembling plant in Ghana

Peugeot Landtrek pickup was unveiled virtually

Ghana will soon see popular car manufacturer, Peugeot, open a vehicle assembly facility in the country.



This is according to the CEO of Silver Star Auto, the sole authorized distributor of Peugeot in Ghana.



Mr. Asad Nazir says that talks with relevant authorities are far advanced and an official announcement will be made soon.

He said this whilst speaking to the media after the global virtual launch of the all-new Peugeot Landtrek pickup and the launch of the Peugeot 508 car into the Ghanaian market.



“Certainly, we want to get behind the government’s laudable policy of the auto assembly project. We are definitely talking about it and in the very near future, you’d all be invited to a very important announcement.



We definitely are working on it. The day when you’ll have a Peugeot car assembled in Ghana is not that far away,” he said.



The Peugeot 508



Unveiling the Peugeot 508, Brands Manager of Peugeot, Delali Greenstock, said that the car was specially designed to “compete in the saloon vehicle market. With the saloon vehicle market, we are looking at the big super saloons and that is specifically what this vehicle is designed to compete…you will agree with me that this is a spectacular vehicle. It has a predecessor which is the 504.”



Specifications of Peugeot 508

1.6L (165HP) 6 Speed Automatic Transmission



New Peugeot I-cockpit



Compact Multi-Function steering wheel + cruise control and speed limiter



10? touch screen with mirror screen & triple play connectivity



Motorize tailgate + hands-free opening



3 drive mode (Normal, Eco, and Sports mode)



Boot volume (487 L)



Leather seat + automated seat + memory functions



LED Headlamp with LED Daytime Running Light



The Peugeot Landtrek



Concerning the newly outdoored Peugeot Landtrek, Mr. Asad Nazir, said that it will be hitting the Ghanaian market soon.



“Today, what you saw was just a virtual launch of it but very soon, hopefully, in a couple of months time, the vehicles will arrive in Ghana. We are very excited that when the customers see this pickup, they are going to be very excited.



The safety features, the comfort, the price, the maintenance, it all will speak for itself,” he said.



The Peugeot Landtrek pickup features a rugged look as well as improved refinement.



Peugeot says it will sell the Landtrek in “Workhorse” and “Multipurpose” versions with a wide array of accessories available for both professionals and families.



All of them have a width of 1.92 meters (75.6 inches), with a 5.39-meter (212.2-inch) length for the single cab model and 5.33 meters (210 inches) for the double cab configuration.



The salient features of the Landtrek pickup include a suspended screen and steering wheel and piano keys dash control buttons similar to the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 SUVs.



The Landtrek pickup standard load is 1000kg.



The Landtrek has a 2L turbocharged engine and offers a six-speed manual or 6-speed automatic four-wheel drive (4WD) transmission.



The Peugeot Landtrek has racked up an impressive 2 million kilometers (1.24M miles) of testing on all types of surfaces and weather during the development phase.