Petty traders occupy Kejetia market forcefully; demand spaces from management

Business News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Several petty traders have stormed the New Kumasi Kejetia Market in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region to occupy the open spaces in the market to ply their business.



The aggrieved traders from 11 Associations who were evacuated from the old Kejetia market before its reconstruction say they have nowhere to ply their business since relocation.



The traders told Class91.3FM’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, that their colleague petty traders had been selectively offered spaces in the market to ply their trade whilst they have been neglected for the past three years since the market began operating.



According to the traders, despite being promised countless times by management, they are yet to be allocated spaces at the market.



The traders have, therefore, resolved to resist any attempt to evict them from the open spaces unless their colleagues who have been offered spaces at the market are evicted too.



The management of the market is yet to comment on the situation.