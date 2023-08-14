Petrol to sell at GH¢12.97, diesel GH¢13.43 per litre from August 16 – COPEC

Business News of Monday, 14 August 2023

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has noted that there will be an increase in the prices of petroleum products.



According to the Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah, petrol and diesel may increase by 5.7%.



Currently, petrol and diesel are selling at GH¢12.95.



COPEC added that the price of LPG will also increase to about 11.9% within the same period.



Read below the full statement by COPEC



CHAMBER OF PETROLEUM CONSUMERS – (COPEC)

ACCRA

14 August 2023



FUEL PRICES SET TO GO UP BY ABOUT 5.7% FOR THE SECOND WINDOW OF AUGUST 2023.



The Second pricing window of the Month of August 2023 is set to commence by the next 48 hours.



Indications are that pump prices of Petrol and Diesel are likely to increase averagely by about 5.7% over the current mean price of GHS12.45/L across the country whilst LPG prices increase by about 11.9%.



The following basic information forms the basis of projections for the coming window, that; prices of finished products on the international market has shot up averagely around 11% for both petrol and diesel whiles Crude price has been increased by 6.79% from the mean price of $80.67/barrel to $86.15/barrel, even though the forex or Dollar exchange rate has relatively decreased from a previous average of GHS11.7185 to GHS11.4538 (-2.26%) per $1.



The following shall likely be the projected retail figures for Petroleum products starting from Wednesday the 16th of August 2023.



Petrol .. GHS12.97/L

Diesel .. GHS13.43/L

The Mean Price for Petrol and Diesel..GHS13.20/L



LPG.. GHS12.30/kg



Thus for a 14.5 kg LPG cylinder, is expected to be selling at GHS178.36 within the window.



All Pump Prices are expected to be within (±5%) error margin of COPEC’s prediction.



Find below the details of the projections for the window.



Petrol

With the international price increasing from $898.55/MT to $965.58/MT (7.46%), the retail price works up to GHS12.97/L





Thus, Petrol is expected to increase by 4.37% of the current mean Pump retail price of GHS12.40/L, to close selling between GHS12.32/L and GHS13.62/L within ±5% of COPEC’s prediction.



Diesel

With the International benchmark prices increasing from $786.73/MT to $902.15/MT (14.67%), the expected mean retail pump price for the next window shall be GHS13.43/L



Thus, Diesel is expected to increase by about 7.0% of the current Mean Pump retail price of GHS12.49/L to be selling between GHS12.76/L and GHS14.10/L within ±5% of COPEC’s projection.



Mean Price of Petrol and Diesel

The Mean price of Petrol and Diesel for the coming window per the numbers shall be 13.20/L with mean pump retail price range of GHS12.54/L and GHS13.86/L, within ±5% of COPEC’s prediction.



LPG

With the international benchmark price increasing from $423.75/MT to $547.79/MT (29.27%) the projected retail price of LPG is expected to be selling averagely at GHS12.30/kg.



Thus, within ±5% error, LPG is expected to be sold between GHS11.69/kg and GHS12.92/kg



Remarks:

1. Government is still encouraged to do all it can to reduce taxes on LPG or to subsidise the price of LPG to promote or encourage its nationwide accessibility and usage which will eventually help save the environment.





2. In addition, currently, the the total taxes and levies is about 25% of the retail prices of Petrol and Diesel.





COPEC is by this advocating for reduction or to take off some of the fuel taxes to lessen the burden on consumers.



Signed.



Duncan Amoah.

Executive Secretary.



SSD/DAG



