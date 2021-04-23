You are here: HomeBusiness2021 04 23Article 1240972

Business News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

Pesewa One amongst four counters extend stock market gains

Market Summary

The benchmark index closed 1.15 points (+0.05%) higher, extending its gains to four successive sessions at 2,337.41 with a 20.39% year-to-date return.

The market capitalization increased by 0.02% to close at GH¢58.46 billion.

Enterprise Group (+1.37%) and Cal Bank (+1.27%) edged the GSE Financial Index upward by 1.68 points (+0.09%) to close at 1,857.23 with a 4.18% year-to-date return.

The SAS Manufacturing Index rebounded on the back of Fan Milk (+1.79%) to close the session 3.56 points (+0.28%) greater to close at 1,296.89 with a year-to-date return of -23.77%.

Pesewa One (+3.33%) summed up the advancers’ chart at GH¢0.62.

Trading activity weakened as 852,618 shares valued at GH¢698,321 changed hands from 2,391,622 shares valued at GH¢1,912,503 in the previous session.

Cal Bank dominated trades by volumes and value, accounting for 88.35% of the total volumes traded and 86.29% of the total value traded.

We anticipate activity levels to surge.

