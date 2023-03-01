People are suffering because of Ofori-Atta – NPP MP

Business News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

A former Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Eugene Boakye Antwi, has attributed the current economic hardships to the managers of the economy.



According to him, the hardships that Ghanaians are experiencing are due to the current state of the economy and the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



He made the comment on the back of calls for the resignation of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The Member of Parliament for Subin questioned the reason behind the minister’s constant stay in office even after several calls for his resignation.



When some NPP MPs called for the removal of the finance minister, the President stated that he should be given the room to finalize negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. He intimated that any other person could be chosen to negotiate the IMF deal and not necessarily Ken Ofori-Atta.



“What is so special about Ken Ofori-Atta that the ordinary NPP member doesn’t have?” he was quoted by citinewsroom.com.



Boakye Antwi noted that even though everyone does not have adequate knowledge of how to run a bank or a financial institution, everyone has the common sense to know when things are going wrong.



“We cannot all run banks but some of us have common sense, that is why we are Members of Parliament. When I go to Subin, I see poverty, I see hardship, and I see people suffering and all these are due to the economy and the person running the economy,” he said.



