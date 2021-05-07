Pension Scheme: Labour expert accuses managers of mismanaging funds

Business News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Labour Expert, Austin Gamey has described government’s refusal to address concerns of Organized Labour especially on salary increment and efficient management of pension schemes as bad faith.



Speaking on GBC’s Current Affairs Programme, “Focus”, Mr. Gamey said SSNIT’s mismanagement of workers’ Pension funds without proper investment is an abuse of their rights.



He called on government and other stakeholders to resolve these issues to maintain industrial harmony.



The National Chairman, General Transport Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union, GTPCWU, Bernard Owusu also decried the alleged rot in the SSNIT Pension Scheme. Mr. Owusu noted that, workers have not been angry enough to demand for what is due them.



He called on government to set up an independent committee outside the National Pension Scheme to draw a sustainable Plan for workers and appealed for an increment in salaries.



The MP for Shama and Vice-Chairman Of Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprises Committee of Parliament, Samuel Ericson Abaka pleaded with workers to be considerate with government as it works to recover the country’s struggling economy from the ravaging effects of COVID-19.