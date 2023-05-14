Peasant Farmers call for reduction in cost of farm inputs

Business News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Source: GNA

Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has called on government to reduce the high cost of farm inputs to increase agricultural production this farming season.



Dr Charles Nyaaba, Executive Director of PFAG, who made the call, said last year, most farmers complained of the cost of farm inputs, which was one of the key challenges that affected large scale production in the country.



He was addressing a validation workshop in Tamale on Planting for Food and Jobs programme organised by PFAG with support from Oxfam.



The workshop was to improve strategies for the implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.



Dr Nyaaba said a Ghana Statistical Service report indicated that food inflation as of January, this year, was 60 per cent, which was a worry to the citizenry.



He said research conducted by PFAG indicated that about 70 per cent of poultry farmers had closed due to the high cost of production and urged the government, to promote the use of organic fertilizer to reduce the high cost of inorganic fertilizer farmers depended on for crop production.



Mr Sayibu Yakubu Morison, a farmer from the Mion District of the Northern Region, lamented the high cost of farm inputs, which he said last year limited the quantities farmers could produce and sell under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.



Hajia Boako Abiba, a farmer from Saboba District complained about the late delivery of fertilizer and seeds under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.



She urged the government to improve the roads in rural areas to enable farmers to receive farm inputs on time.



Mr Marifah Abdul, a farmer from Sissala East, said the issue of quality farm inputs under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme should be a matter of concern, as it had serious implication on production.



Hajia Musah Hawa, Northern Regional Director of Agriculture, urged PFAG to come out with strategies to support government to ensure food security.