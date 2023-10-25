Peace Hyde interviews Nigerian billionaire Folorunso Alakija at the United Nations in New York

Business News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: GABI

Award-winning journalist and media maven, Peace Hyde, recently sat down with Africa’s richest woman Folorunso Alakija with a net worth of $2 billion, at the recently ended Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) summit organized by the United Nations.



The Global Africa Business Initiative puts the private sector at the center of the discussions and the solutions.



With the tagline of #Unstoppable Africa, GABI will evolve into a global platform where African and global business leaders, governments, investors and philanthropy will connect and catalyze solutions to policy, financial and business opportunities for business.



As the only woman on the Forbes Africa rich list, Folorunso Alakija has distinguished herself as a leader in the oil and gas sector.



The high-level panel discussion moderated by Netflix creator and executive producer, Peace Hyde, who is also the Head of Digital Media and Partnerships for Forbes Africa and was most recently inducted into the prestigious World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leader alumni, explored leadership skills and the impact of building a legacy in Africa amongst other pearls of wisdom.



Watch the full interview below:







