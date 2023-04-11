'Paying our debt won't reduce price of kenkey' - Kwesi Pratt jabs government over IMF deal

Business News of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and his team are currently in Washington DC to make a final push for the board of the IMF to approve a $3 billion bailout for the country.



The team made up of the Governor of Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison and members of the economic management team together with the Finance Minister are expected to make headway in securing the IMF deal.



This deal is said to be the panacea to the sufferings of Ghanaians as it is believed to help cancel Ghana's debt.



Before the team's move to the United States, the Finance Minister was in China for similar debt restructuring purposes.



Although this initiative is aimed at remedying the country's economic problems, the Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. thinks otherwise.



Reacting on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Kwesi Pratt held strongly that the bailout will make no significant impact on the living conditions of Ghanaians.



To him, the deal is only good to cancel the nation's debt but will not reduce the citizenry's hardships.



"You will pay the debt but the price of kenkey won't reduce. You will pay up the debt but it won't reduce electricity bills. You will discharge the debt but transport fares won't come down. Maybe paying up the debt will bring us some peace but it won't ease our plight to the extent that commodity prices will reduce", he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.



He added; "I have no assurance that whether this moeny comes or not, our hardships will go down."