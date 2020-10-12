Business News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Pay us or lose our votes - Menzgold customers threaten Akufo-Addo

Menzgold customers have given government by the close of October 12, 2020, to decide the fate

Some aggrieved customers of Menzgold have called on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to provide a timeline for the payment of their locked-up funds or risk losing their votes.



The aggrieved Menzgold members have given the government by the close of October 12, 2020, to decide their fate.



The aggrieved depositors say their woes have been ignored by the government for more than two years.



In an interview with Citi News, a spokesperson for the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold, Frederick Forson, indicated that his outfit will mobilize support for the opposition NDC if their demands are not met.



“We want the President of the Republic by the close of October 12, 2020, to tell us whether or not he will pay the Menzgold money. If we do not get a response, we will have no other choice but to mobilize our friends and family to vote for the NDC to come to power and bail us out,” he said.



Customers of Menzgold on August 3, 2020, embraced NDC flagbearer, John Dramni Mahama’s promise to repay their investments in full.



Mr. Mahama has promised to pay all persons who have funds locked up with the collapsed financial institutions within one year.



He also said the NDC would establish a Financial Services Authority that will be responsible for ensuring that consumer financial markets work for consumers, providers, and the economy as a whole.









