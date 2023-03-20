Pay us all matured principals on due dates without delay – Pensioner Bondholders to government

Business News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Pensioner Bondholders Forum is calling on the government to adhere strictly to the payment of all subsequent coupons and matured principals religiously on due dates.



According to the Forum, the membership is deeply disappointed by the Ministry Finance’s failure to pay coupons and matured principals of pensioner bondholders exempted from the DDEP on the due dates.



“We however, wish to state that, as much as we recognize the efforts of the Government to pay all outstanding coupons and principals of the old bonds, we reiterate that pensioners were exempted from the DDEP, and consequently must always be paid their coupons and principals on due dates without delay, and in the same manner as was done prior to the DDEP."



“We are therefore requesting the Ministry to take immediate steps to pay pensioners all their outstanding coupons and matured principals as at 20th March 2023, and pay all subsequent coupons and matured principals religiously on due dates, as the market dictates for bonds exempted from the DDEP,” the Convener for the Forum, Dr. Adu A. Antwi, FCA, Esq stated in a press release dated March 20, 2023.



He continued: “Naturally, our membership is deeply disappointed by the Ministry’s failure to pay coupons and matured principals of pensioner bondholders exempted from the DDEP on the due dates and in the same manner payments were made prior to the DDEP, an obligation of which the Ministry have made very formal public promises and assurances to comply with. Consequently, we look forward to the rectification of this anomalous situation by the Ministry as a matter of urgency.”