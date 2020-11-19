Business News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Joe Marfo, Contributor

Pay our deposits now or face our wrath - ACUCM customers

SEC withdrew the licenses of Utrak Capital Management Ltd last year

Aggrieved customers of Utrak Capital Management Ltd (ACUCM) have asked the Chief Executive Officer Kwabena Atuahene to make his financial assets available for liquidation.



Speaking at a presser in Kumasi on November 16, 2020, the customers said the only way they can retrieve their locked-up funds is to compel the CEO to make his asset available to government of Ghana for liquidation.



It could be recalled that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) withdrew the licenses of 53 fund management companies including Utrak.



As of now, most of the companies have been liquidated with customers receiving their deposits.



However, the ACUCM customers claim their deposits are locked up due to the CEO’s resistance to make his company available for liquidation.



ACUCM customers led by Boakye Martin has asked the CEO to pay their deposits as well submit himself to court on the 23rd November for the liquidation process.



“All that we are asking him to do or want from him is to co-operate with the Registrar General for the court to grant the liquidation order on 23rd November 2020 when the case is held. If he does not do the right thing for the liquidation of the company to be done so that government pay our monies to us we will advice ourselves”.

