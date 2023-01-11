Pay our allowances or we advise ourselves – CAGD staff to Ministry of Finance

Business News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Concerned Staff of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) has called on the Regional Directors of the CAGD and the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to pay its honorarium for 2021 and 2022.



According to the Concerned Staff of the CAGD, they will advise themselves if the 2021 and 2022 honorarium are not paid.



In a petition to the CAGD Directors and MoF, dated Tuesday, 10 January 2022, the concerned staff noted that: “Having been denied our 2021 honorarium for the first time in the history of CAGD, we the concerned staff of CAGD wish to unequivocally state that any attempts by the Management of CAGD and the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to once again deny our hardworking staff of this age-old ‘solace’ would not be tolerated.”



The petition added: “All staff of the sixteen Regions of Ghana are on this date, presenting this letter to our Management and the MoF through the Regional Directors of CAGD, calling on CAGD and MoF to do the needful by paying the two years (2021 & 2022) honorarium with immediate effect to avoid the repercussions of our intended actions.”