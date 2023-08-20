Patricia Poku Diaby, richest woman in Ghana with a net worth of $720 million

Business News of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Until recently, where the West African countries experienced some economic downturns, Ghana has been touted as one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa.



The country has also been recommended as a safe hub for business and investments.



There are over 100 multimillionaires in Ghana, some of whom have never been heard of.



However, among those whose net worth has been publicly declared, the number of men outweighs that of women.



Among the women whose net worths are known, Patricia Poku Diaby leads the list with a net worth of $720 million, according to billionaires.africa.com.



About Patricia Poku Diaby



Patricia Poku Diaby is a Ghanaian with over 29 years of experience as an entrepreneur, innovator, and business leader who has been recognized both locally and globally.



According to reports, her career took off at a trading and transport company owned by her father in Abidjan.



The experience gained propelled Patricia into the establishment of her own trading company, Plot Enterprise, in Côte d’Ivoire.



She has also established a large-scale cocoa processing factory to add value to cocoa, as against exporting the raw material, she went on to establish Plot Enterprise (Gh) Ltd, a modern, state-of-the-art cocoa processing facility, in Takoradi, in 2010.



The company gained international recognition within a relatively short period and is ranked among the highest in Food Safety Management Systems.



In her quest to achieve horizontal integration and offer multiple-origin products, Plot Enterprise SA, Côte d'Ivoire, acquired a cocoa grinding facility in Abidjan.



Patricia’s current business portfolio includes two cocoa sourcing companies in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire, of which she is the founder and chair of the board of directors.



