Passengers grateful for transport fare cuts but wish for further reduction

Business News of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Association of Passengers has said it expected the reduction in transport fares to go beyond the current 15.3 per cent that has been agreed on by transport operators.



According to the association, since fuel prices continue to fall daily, the transport operators should have reduced fares further.



Despite not being satisfied with the reduction in transport fares, the association commended the “Parliament Select Committee on Roads and Transport, the Ministry of Transport, Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), and Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) and all other stakeholders for heeding to our call and working for the interest of commuters.”



It called on drivers to ensure the implementation of the reduction in transport fares across the country, as it will be “monitoring the implementation of the 15.3 per cent reduction in fares.”



It also urged commuters to be “mindful of the new fares and ensure that drivers do not cheat them.”