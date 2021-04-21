Parts of Accra to experience power interruption for eight days - ECG

Business News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that there will be an interruption in power supply in some parts of Accra for eight days.



According to the power distributor, the planned blackouts are to enable a contractor to work on the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point.



The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has however released a timetable to guide the disruptions in power supply in parts of the Greater Accra Region.



The timetable is expected to kick in from Monday, May 10 to May 17, 2021.



The ECG Manager of Operations, George Hommey, addressing the media during a tour at the Pokuase Bulk Power Supply, said the creation of the timetable, the scheduled outages will be rotated to minimize the impact on the affected areas.



“We are coming out with a planned schedule whereby the affected areas are grouped into four. We have done it in such a way that no single customer will see the outage throughout the eight days,” he revealed.



He added, “we will see probably a 12-hour outage in the day time and then in three days we’ll have another outage at night.”



Below is the list of affected areas:



