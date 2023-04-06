Partner Ghana to build robust integrated aluminium industry - Abu Jinapor to investors

Business News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has called on the investor community to consider Ghana’s stable democracy, vibrant economy, and resilient democratic institutions, to invest in building its integrated aluminum industry.



Delivering a government statement on investment opportunities in Ghana’s Integrated Aluminium industry on behalf of President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the ongoing fast Markets Bauxite and Aluminium Conference on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Miami, USA, the Lands Minister stated: "Our commitment remains making Ghana the mining hub of Africa, and use mining as the impetus for sustainable development, and we will continue to engage relevant stakeholders for the benefit of the people of Ghana”.



The Minister used the occasion to highlight the successes of Ghana Bauxite Company (GBC), the oldest and only existing bauxite mine in Ghana, as well as the Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation (GIADEC) and opportunities for investment in these entities.



Particularly GBC, which has the capacity to produce over 5 million metric tonnes of bauxite annually, saying, the entity is positioned to be the anchor of “our integrated aluminum industry, through strategic partnership and investment”, he opined.



It would be recalled that at a recently held workshop in Akosombo by GIADEC on the downstream Aluminium industry, Hon. Jinapor emphasized the need to add value to Ghana’s mineral resources to ensure optimal benefit from these resources, adding that” Government has since 2017 been pursuing this path for all our mineral resources including gold, bauxite, iron ore, lithium, and other green minerals”.



