Parliament to consider five revenue bills on June 6

Among Parliament’s agenda as it resumes from recess tomorrow, June 6, 2023, is the consideration of five financial/tax bills.



These include:

1. Customs (Amendment) Act.

2. Revenue Administration Regulations, 2023.

3. Income Tax (Amendment) Regulations.

4. VAT (Amendment) Regulations.

5. Insurance Regulations, 2023.



Parliament went on recess on March 31, 2023, after the passage of the three revenue bills.



These were the Excise Amendment Act, 2023; Income Tax Amendment Act, 2023; and the Growth and Sustainability Levy Act.



The House is, however, expected to resume on June 6, 2023.



Members of Parliament will return to Parliament on June 6, 2023, after going on recess on March 31.



In a statement, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin recalling the MPs for the Second Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament said the House will commence proceedings at 10:00 am.



The Ministry of Health is scheduled to present these bills:



1. Ghana Red Cross Society Bill.

2. Traditional & Alternative Medicine Bill.

3. Health Security Bill.

4. Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill.

5. Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Bill.

Etc.



The Ministry of Education will present these bills & regulations as:



1. Ghana Book Development Agency Bill.

2. Ghana National Service Authority Bill

3. Ghana Library Service bill.

4. Institute of Directors, Ghana Bill.

Etc...



