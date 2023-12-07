Parliament expected to approve 2024 budget on December 7

Business News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Parliament is expected to conduct a headcount vote on the approval of the 2024 budget on Thursday, December 7, 2023.



This comes after the Minority Caucus in Parliament challenged the ruling [voice vote] and opted for a headcount.



The move subsequently forced the majority caucus to stage a walkout when the minority requested a headcount.



To let sleeping dogs lie, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, announced that there would be a headcount vote on Thursday, December 7, 2023, on the approval of the 2024 budget.



The acceptance of the budget will also pave way for the approval of the budget estimates.



The presentation of the 2024 budget by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, was in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 constitution and Section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act 2016 (Act 921).



SA



