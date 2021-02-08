Business News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: Business 24

Parliament builds capacity with office of budget and fiscal analysis

Rt Hon. Alban Bagbin is Speaker of Ghana's 8th Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. K. Bagbin, has said the House will soon operationalize an office of budget and fiscal analysis to strengthen its financial oversight activities, as required by the Public Financial Management (PFM) Act 2016.



Mr. Bagbin was speaking at the opening of a three-day orientation and induction workshop for new Members of Parliament at Ada in the Greater Accra region.



“The setting up of the office is in compliance with the PFM Act, but more importantly, it was set up in response to the numerous complaints from MPs of the lack of much-needed expertise and relevant information to assist members interrogate financial proposals and other agreements brought to the House by government,” he said.



Describing the work that the office will undertake, he added: “Members don’t have the time to go through [the budget], and they do not have the wherewithal to be able to subject the budget to proper scrutiny, so we are putting a budget and fiscal analysis office in place to undertake these analyses—not only with regard to the budget but also other policy proposals, including international financial agreements laid before the House. We believe that this will enrich the consideration of such proposals and agreements.”



The Speaker also revealed that in line with best practices in the world, a Budget Act is also being proposed. He said it is a private member’s bill which will soon come before the House for consideration.



Furthermore, Mr. Bagbin announced that the department of budgeting, policy planning, monitoring and evaluation is nearing completion and full operationalization.



It will oversee the implementation of Parliament’s strategic plan for 2020–2024 and report on performance vis-à-vis the desired goals and objectives.



The Speaker said the department is committed to achieve the goals set out in the plan and will leave no stone unturned to achieve its vision.



Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu urged the new MPs to become well versed in the standing orders of Parliament and the Constitution, adding it will make them better legislators.



The Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, assured that his side of the House will not be a hindrance to President Akufo-Addo’s government by rejecting all his proposals, bills, contracts or anything that would seek the interest of Ghanaians.



“We should have a unanimous action that is aimed at improving the quality of life of the Ghanaian. Ghanaians want parliament to build consensus,” he said.