Parliament approves construction of a new Air Traffic Control Tower at KIA

Business News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: aviationghana.com

The construction of a new ultra-modern Air Traffic Control Tower for the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) is expected to start next year.



The current ATC tower is located on top of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority’s offices adjacent the Terminal 2 of the KIA.



AviationGhana sources say a site within the KIA enclave has already been selected for the project.



The execution of the project was contained in the 2024 Annual Budget Estimate of the Ministry of Transport recently approved by Parliament.



The Control Tower is the central hub for coordination of hundreds of safe and efficient aircraft movements through the airfield at the country main international airport every day.



ATC is a ground-based service provided in the traditionally tall air control towers. Individuals, known as controllers, who work in these towers are vital for safely directing and navigating airplanes through the local airspace, to land and during take-off.



Air traffic controllers, or air traffic control officers, have an extensive amount of education and experience that enable them to command the skies with confidence.



An air traffic controller applies separation rules to the aircraft that they direct. Separation rules are used to regulate the distance between airplanes and aircraft by requiring a minimum distance between them. This is to increase safety and reduce unnecessary risk for pilots and passengers.



The construction of a new Air Traffic Control Tower (ATC) offers the opportunity to create a landmark structure that is the symbolic reference for the airport and its status.