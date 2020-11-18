Business News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: GNA

Parliament approves construction of TVET facility at Agona West

Cynthia Morrison, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection

Parliament has approved the construction of a Technical, Vocational and Educational Training (TVET) facility at Agona West to enhance skills training to boost private business growth.



Mrs. Cynthia Mamle Morrison, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona West, made this known when she addressed more than 600 trainees at the newly commissioned Business Resource Centre at Swedru.



They are being taught beads and fascinators making, baking, wedding decorations, make-up, fabric décor works, bridal fans, and floral arrangements.



Mrs. Morrison, also the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, said per Parliament’s approval before recess last week, the contract documents and procurement processes had been completed for the release of funds for work to start on the project.



She said the project would offer employment to the youth of Agona West through the technical skills they would acquire.



The Gender Minister said about 400 of the trainees had never acquired vocational training but were learning all the 10 skills being taught by facilitators from Aseda Foundation, a non-governmental organisation.



She said the President Akufo-Addo-led government was poised to ensuring that women were empowered to set up and manage their own businesses to make them economically independent.



She said the project, when complete, would give more impetus to junior and senior high school graduates to learn trades including carpentry, masonry, plumbing, and auto electrical to minimise migration to urban areas in search of nonexistent jobs.



Madam Diana Adjei, the Chief Executive Officer of Aseda Foundation, said the Foundation was offering training to the participants free of charge.



She said the Foundation collaborated with the Gender Minister to train young girls in 10 vocational skills.



The Aseda Foundation is currently operating in nine out of the 16 regions, offering free vocational training to graduates of JHS, SHS, and the tertiary level to establish their businesses for economic growth.

