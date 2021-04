Paperless port system achieved significant milestone – GPHA Boss

Business News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) Michael Luguje has noted the paperless port systems introduced by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration has achieved significant success.



He said during Media General’s fourth economic dialogue series on Thursday, April that the system reduced delays in cargo clearance thereby saving revenues.



“There is a collaboration between Port Authorities and Customs to ensure that the port authority does not allow cargo to leave the ports if there is no proof that custom has received requisite duties and given clearance to that cargo.



“Before the paperless programme, the process even towards the cargo valuation, duties established for it to be done involved several manual interventions and paperwork.

“That created a number of loopholes and leakages that revenues were leaking. But the paperless programme that came as far back as 2017 and 2018 actually significantly closed a number of the loopholes.”



He added “But there a few other areas because the paperless came in to try to integrate the systems between the port authorities, the custom and all other state agencies that play a role in cargo clearances. It also sought to reduce delays, delays suddenly cost money and when it cost money it frustrates trade, frustrating trade means volumes will reduce as a result of cargo will be diverted to other routes.



“So the paperless projects sought to compel the port authorities, the customs, and all other state organizations to integrate their systems to ensure that we do more online clearance of cargo and payments. That went on, we have achieved a significant milestone.”



The paperless port system was implemented at Ghana’s main ports in September 2017 by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) together with GCNET and West Blue Consulting, following a pilot.



The import process flow is now done via an online system, which captures all relevant import information on a database.



Traders can obtain required import licences, permits and certificates before arrival of goods as well as pay fees and charges, among other things.



It also involves a risk clearance system that determines selectivity of transactions, granting automatic customs release without scanning or physical examination.