Pan African Heritage World Museum to cost over $50 million

The Pan African Heritage World Museum project which is expected to be completed in the next three years is estimated to cost more than 50 million dollars.



It has come to light that the million-dollar project will have residential accommodation, galleries, theatre, heroes and heroines park, helicopter landing pad, among other amenities.



Construction of the Pan African Heritage World Museum, located in the Central region at Pomadze Hills, near Winneba commenced on Thursday, Graphic.com reported.



According to reports, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut sod for the construction of this project in 2021.



The museum will also be a herbal garden and a space for artisans and creatives to exhibit their works.



Speaking in the same vein, President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, said the museum will boost tourism and positively impact the socio-economic well-being of the people.



