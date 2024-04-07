Pan African Business Forum recommends Nigeria's Kayode Fayemi for AU Chairmanship

Business News of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Pan African Business Forum (PABF), has thrown its weight behind Dr. Kayode Fayemi, a former Governor of Nigeria's Ekiti State and a former Nigerian Minister of Solid Minerals Development, to serve as the next Chairperson of the African Union Commission.



In a formal communication addressed to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the PABF advocated Dr. Fayemi's nomination, citing his extensive expertise and experience in both political administration and international economic management.



The forum emphasized Dr. Fayemi's role in fostering economic cooperation and pan-African trade, with the aim of accelerating economic growth and development across the continent.



Dr. Fayemi's notable achievements include his tenure as Governor of Ekiti State and his contributions as Minister of Solid Minerals Development.



The PABF highlighted his national honors and other accolades as evidence of his distinguished leadership and suitability for the AU Commission Chairmanship.



According to the PABF, Dr. Fayemi's leadership would position the AU Commission to pursue ambitious economic goals, including surpassing a collective gross domestic product of US$30 trillion and achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



Dr. Ladislas Agbesi, President of the PABF, underscored the forum's track record in identifying exceptional candidates for AU Commission leadership roles.



He pointed to the instrumental role played by the PABF in nominating Dr. Dlamini Zuma, whose tenure as Chairperson witnessed significant progress in pan-African initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).



The PABF reiterated its confidence in Dr. Fayemi's ability to steer the AU Commission towards socio-economic advancement across Africa, echoing its commitment to promoting economic cooperation and pan-African development.