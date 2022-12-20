PWG-GH launches Marketing Queen Pageant to support female graduates

Business News of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Source: Sponsored

The Marketing Queen, a network marketing entrepreneurship beauty pageant aimed at helping mitigate graduate unemployment in Ghana, has been launched in Accra.



The Marketing Queen is a unique pageant competition that has created a prestigious platform for ladies to exhibit their entrepreneurial marketing skills and business ideas for job creation.



Developed by PGW-GH, a leading marketing partner of Longrich International, a consumer product manufacturing conglomerate, the pageant has the objective of helping young female graduates use their beauty to develop business ideas for job creation.



More than 200 ladies are expected to benefit from the objective of the pageant which requires the contestants to exhibit their intelligence in various fields.

Apart from the benefit to the contestants, the pageant aims to create public awareness on network marketing opportunities which the youth can explore for wealth creation.



Kennedy Amoako, Chief Executive Officer of PGW-Ghana, speaking at the grand launch, said, "we believe that a project such as an entrepreneurship pageantry will seek not only to resource and empower the pageants but also provide a platform to educate the general public to understand and embrace the opportunities that network marketing businesses provide towards the growth of the economy."



He explained that contestants would be funded to create personal business and community projects in addition to receiving business coaching.



The contestants will be given network marketing-related challenges weekly to perform, and the winners will be rewarded weekly, with the top 10 finalists going into the grand finale TV reality show. The ultimate winner takes home a Honda saloon car, while the other finalists get various business start-up packages.