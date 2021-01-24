Business News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: Naa Dromo Nettey, Contributor

PWDs small business owners to receive support through an accelerator program

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed numerous threats to the operations and financial sustainability of many businesses and resulted in dire economic consequences.



According to a recent COVID-19 Business Survey conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the World Bank, the shock caused by the pandemic has had considerable impacts on Ghanaian businesses causing 36% of firms to close during the partial lockdown with 16% continuing to be closed after the lockdown.



Dislabelled, a social enterprise, aimed at providing career and academic development opportunities to increase the economic power of persons with disability (PWDs) in Africa is collaborating with Pitch Hub, an organization that equips young entrepreneurs in Ghana with business management skills, to create a Small Business Accelerator Programme for business owners living with disabilities (PWDs) in Ghana.



The Small Business Accelerator program, scheduled to commence in March 2021 will provide direct and holistic support to the selected beneficiaries, by giving them access to business resources like coaching, mentorship and funding, to help revive and grow their ventures from the devastating effects of COVID-19.



“As part of our drive to empower our community and provide a buffer to more vulnerable businesses, this dedicated and tailored support will guide selected businesses back on track, help unlock potential for growth and provide a much-needed push for them.”, says Efua Asibon, Co-Founder of Dislabelled.



“It will also equip participants with the knowledge on how to transition to mobile-based and remote businesses that can succeed in today’s fast-paced and ever-evolving business climate – a recipe for long-term success”, she adds.



Pitch Hub is excited to be part of this initiative. “This project is in line with our focus on providing business support for marginalized groups in Ghana. We are optimistic that beneficiaries will be empowered with the right skills needed to build and sustain resilient businesses. We urge all eligible businesses to take advantage of this opportunity.” says Aurelia Abena Attipoe, Founder of Pitch Hub.



This maiden edition of the Small Business Accelerator program will include group workshops, access to funding, access to relevant networks, and in-depth one on one coaching and mentorship.



The sessions will include a wide array of topics such as operational excellence, finance and bookkeeping, marketing strategy, business model review (capacity building, customer expansion) and personal branding and development.



The program is open to Ghanaian-based business owners living with physical or cognitive disabilities. The business must be legally registered and must have been in operation for at least 2 years.



Interested applicants can apply through: https://www.dislabelled.org/pwdbusiness. Deadline for the application is February 3rd 2021.