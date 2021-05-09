PURC to compensate consumers for power outages

Business News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Class FM

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has said “following the conclusion” of its “preliminary investigations” into the recent power cuts, it is, in accordance with the regulatory processes, “ascertaining the liability and possibility of compensation to consumers in recognition of any loss occasioned by the erratic power supply.”



“The Commission further encourages consumers to report any case of damaged equipment to the nearest ECG/NEDCO office for the appropriate action failing which the report may be forwarded to the PURC for redress,” a statement from the PURC said on Friday, 7 May 2021.



The PURC ascribed the outages to the following reasons:



1. Technical challenges in the natural gas supply network;



2. New transmission infrastructure being constructed on the National Interconnected ‘Transmission System (NITS).



3. Planned and unplanned maintenance activities on aspects of the NITS.



4. Reduction in reactive power support in the mid-portion of the country.



5. Emergency upgrade and modification works on the NITS to increase reactive power support and improve voltages in the mid-portion of the country.