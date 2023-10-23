PIAC swears eight new members into office to support prudent management of oil revenues

Business News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: PIAC

Eight new Members of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) have been sworn into office with a call on them to support government to ensure the prudent management and use of Ghana’s petroleum revenues.



The new Members, drawn from PIAC’s nominating institutions, will serve either a 2-year renewable term or a 3-year non-renewable term on the Committee in line with the Petroleum Revenue Management Act, 2011 (Act 815). The Members replaced their predecessors who had completed serving their terms on the Committee.



They were sworn into office by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Finance, Ms Eva Mends at a ceremony at the Ministry of Finance on 20th October, 2023 on behalf of the Minister for Finance. All eight Members took both the Oath of Office, and the Oath of Secrecy.



The new Members are Ms Sena Dake representing the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), Nana Kwaku Dei (Mr. Ransford Tetteh), representing the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr Richard Ellimah, representing Civil Society (CSOs)/Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) and Mr Edward Yaw Afriyie representing the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI).



The rest are Dr Noble Ibrahim Adjin Lartey, representing the Muslim Groups, Mr Constantine Kudzedzi, representing the Christian Groups, and Mr Christopher Opoku Nyarko, representing the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI). A continuing Member Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, representing the National House of Chiefs, whose tenure was renewed by his nominating institution, was also sworn-in.



In an address, Ms Mends congratulated the new Members and urged them to work as a team to promote the work of PIAC as an independent oversight body promoting transparency and accountability in the management of petroleum revenues. She commended the outgoing members for the good work done in line with the mandate of PIAC and wished them well.



She said the Ministry of Finance continues to take great interest in the work of PIAC, as it is anchored on government’s commitment to ensure the prudent management of its expenditure. She also urged the new Members to collaborate with the Ministry to collectively ensure that petroleum revenues benefit all citizens.



In a response on behalf of the new Members, Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII expressed gratitude to their nominating institutions and the Ministry for the opportunity to serve on the Committee, and to help fulfill the mandate of PIAC. He indicated the readiness of the new Members to work together to help promote the work of PIAC in ensuring that petroleum revenues are managed and utilised efficiently.



Odeefuor Amoakwa Buadu VIII also used the opportunity to pay glowing tribute to the previous Members of PIAC who served on the Committee.