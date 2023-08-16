PIAC outdoors data dashboard, redesigned website and new logo

Business News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s petroleum revenue watchdog, the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) has launched a new identity with the introduction of a new logo, a data dashboard and redesigned website.



PIAC which is the statutory body with oversight responsibility for the management and use of Ghana’s petroleum revenues said the decision to upgrade its communications channels is hinged on introducing the public to different aspects of its work.



Chairman of the Committee, Professor Kwame Adom-Frimpong, explained that for its its corporate logo, which used to be the Coat of Arms with its name beneath, the new logo has key elements like an oil rig, oil drop and the Ghana Cedi sign to reflect what PIAC does and its role.



“PIAC’s corporate colours; Black which signifies crude oil and Gold which stands for wealth, are also reflected in the new logo and the Committee’s modified logo shows that it plays a key role in ensuring that revenues from the production of crude oil are utilised in a manner that benefits all citizens,” he said this at launch held in Accra on August 16, 2023.



Touching on the redesigned website, the PIAC Chairman noted that it will serve as a key tool to engage the public with reports, statistics and activities with regards to the statutory body’s activities.



“The redesigned website is a reflection of the Committee’s attempt to intensify its public outreach and improve the visibility of PIAC and its work, as well as take feedback,” the PIAC Chairman said.



Prof. Adom-Frimpong further said the introduction of a Data Dashboard by PIAC is to help provide easy access to information on Ghana’s petroleum sector to the public.



He noted that it comprises of an interactive platform which illustrates statistics on oil and gas production, receipts and how these receipts are allocated and distributed.



“The Dashboard will serve as a hub for all required petroleum statistics and the introduction of these tools is in a bid to better serve citizens with the requisite information needed to promote transparency and accountability in the petroleum revenue management space.”



Meanwhile, Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah lauded PIAC on the new developments and urged them to continue to deliver on its mandate especially with advocacy and public engagement on the country’s petroleum revenue management.



He emphasized that government remains committed to ensuring that PIAC is able to deliver on its mandate in an efficient and independent manner.



MA/NOQ